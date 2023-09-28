Tell Me Something Good
Valdosta State keeping focus ahead of trip to Chowan

By Ryan Kelly
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 1:45 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -Valdosta State has been a lot of places and seen a lot of things throughout its time in the Gulf South Conference since joining the league in 1981, but the this weekend the Blazers will see something brand new in the league.

Tremaine Jackson will take his 4-0 VSU squad to Murfreesboro, NC this Saturday for the program’s first ever GSC contest against the league’s newest member Chowan (pronounced Show-wan in case you were wondering).

The newcomer Hawks have certainly had a tough go of its maiden voyage in DII’s premiere football conference, starting the season 0-4 overall and 0-2 in league play while staying near or at the bottom in many major statistical categories in the Gulf South. However the Red and Black feels it doesn’t have the luxury to overlook the conference’s rookie with Jackson saying he knows teams have a different mindset when V State comes to town.

“I think our kids have went to work the right way,” said Jackson, praising his team’s focus on the Hawks while next week’s home showdown with currently undefeated Delta State looming in the background. “We know no matter what anybody’s record is, when the Blazers show up people tend to be a little bit better than what they put on tape. We’ve got to continue to prepare ourselves the right way and get ready like we’re playing the New York Giants.”

Kickoff in North Carolina is slated for Saturday at 1 PM.

