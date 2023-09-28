What’s Brewing - Showbiz for Kids: Fall Fun Festival at Cascades Park in Tallahassee
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Celebrate autumn with the whole family at the Showbiz for Kids: Fall Fun Festival on Saturday, September30.
The festival features free food, games, prizes, and live entertainment for kids.
The event is from 10:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Anita Favors Plaza at Cascades Park located between FAMU Way and South Adams Street.
Free parking will be available.
