What’s Brewing - Showbiz for Kids: Fall Fun Festival at Cascades Park in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Celebrate autumn with the whole family at the Showbiz for Kids: Fall Fun Festival on Saturday, September30.

The festival features free food, games, prizes, and live entertainment for kids.

The event is from 10:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Anita Favors Plaza at Cascades Park located between FAMU Way and South Adams Street.

Free parking will be available.

