Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

What’s Brewing - Showbiz for Kids: Fall Fun Festival at Cascades Park in Tallahassee

By Michelle Roberts
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Celebrate autumn with the whole family at the Showbiz for Kids: Fall Fun Festival on Saturday, September30.

The festival features free food, games, prizes, and live entertainment for kids.

The event is from 10:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Anita Favors Plaza at Cascades Park located between FAMU Way and South Adams Street.

Free parking will be available.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FDLE announces the arrest of Jefferson County clerk of court financial consultant Warren...
Man charged in Jefferson Co. Clerk of Court fraud reportedly on the run
George Stoney IV was charged with sexual battery and sex with a minor.
Former Leon HS security guard arrested, accused of having sex with 16-year-old student
John'Darious Wright being detained on North Monroe Street on September 25, 2023
Suspect arrested in connection to shooting of Tallahassee Police officer
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Proposal would move Florida away from Electoral College

Latest News

Valdosta State keeping focus ahead of trip to Chowan
New Tallahassee budget narrowly passes, raises property taxes. Here’s what it means for you
New Tallahassee budget narrowly passes, raises property taxes. Here’s what it means for you
Something Good - FL Cares building ramps, stairs for accessibility
Something Good - FL Cares building ramps, stairs for accessibility