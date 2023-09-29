Gordon establishing new culture with FAMU Women’s Basketball

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The only thing that’s been consistent over the last few seasons for the Florida A&M Women’s Basketball program has been change. Since the 2018-19 campaign the Rattlers have been through four head coaches and success has been hard to come by.

Enter Bridgette Gordon.

Since her arrival in July, the longtime D1 assistant and Florida native has been tasked with reestablishing a winning culture on the Highest of Seven Hills and so far, so good.

As the Rattlers officially open team practice this week and Gordon’s staff is finally in place, the first year head coach can now focus on molding her program both on and off the court, but she believes the players have already got a head start on that.

Gordon says the team likes spending time bonding off the court and not just when practicing in the Lawson Center, bonding with activities, attending church together and holding each other accountable.

The team has partially formed a bond through the program’s highs and lows of the last few seasons and now Gordon believes its her job to foster that culture much like her mentor in her playing days at Tennessee, the legendary Pat Summitt.

“We were willing to run though a wall [for her] because we knew that she cared,” said Gordon of her time playing for Summitt’s Lady Volunteers. “It was the little things she brought to us, being a mother away from home. So [now] I’m the mother hen to all of them. They’re my daughters so that unity and that trust that they already have in me makes it easier for them to get out there, feel free and trust the process.”

Gordon will make her debut as Rattlers head coach ironically against her alma mater Tennessee on November 7th in Knoxville.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.