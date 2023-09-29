‘It doesn’t seem real’: Foley Mill employee reacts to losing job then his home in a fire

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A one-two punch has left a Perry man scrambling.

First, he lost his job at the foley mill, then lost his home in a fire. The fiancé and father of four was left trying to figure out what to do next.

The look of boarded-up windows at his home can be deceptive. Behind those slabs of wood, black walls that used to be white, unhabitable bedrooms and a char-covered living room where memories were once made.

Richard Tuten was born and raised in Perry and has worked for the Foley mill for the past 5 years. About a week after Hurricane Idalia made landfall and devastated much of Taylor County, he heard the news that Perry’s largest employer was closing its doors.

“It was a Facebook post from our union at the mill stating that they had just got out of a meeting advising us that the mill would be closing no later than November 1, so that was quite the shock,” Tuten said.

Just a couple of days later, he received a call that his fiancé Kelli Valentine and one of their daughters were at home and the house was on fire. Kelli said that she was cleaning the kitchen when an unfamiliar smell caught her attention, and when she went to open the door, she found the blaze.

“The flames and the smoke hit me in the face and rolled over the top and caught the roof on fire, I tried to shut the door back, I went inside and got Alyssa and before we could make it to the road which is less than 30 seconds, the entire house was up in flames,” Valentine said.

Valentine would have to get medical treatment following the fire from smoke inhalation, but she said today she’s finally able to breathe again.

“I was having a very hard time breathing,” she said. “I also got a flash burn, and as far as my skin, I’ve recovered but I still can’t see out of my right eye.”

As for Tuten , he said the past several weeks have been surreal, losing his job and everything he owns.

“Even now, at times, it doesn’t seem real. You know, ‘This didn’t happen to us?’ But obviously it did and coming over here and trying to clean up and go through what we lost is heartbreaking.”

The couple is finding a little piece of peace knowing they still have each other.

“I’m thankful, obviously we lost everything, but I still have what is important to me and that’s my family, and I thank God that they were able to get out and I at least have that,” Tuten said.

Richard said that he was informed by the mill on Thursday that he has about a week and a half of work left. The family is accepting monetary donations, clothing, toys and any assistance they can get to help them get back on their feet.

If you would like to donate to the family, you can find more details below:

Richard and Kelli:

Richard and Kelli both wear a large in tops and medium in bottoms.

In jeans, Richard wears a 32/32.

Shoes, Kelli wears an 8 and Richards wears an 11.

The children:

Allyssa wears a women’s medium and a 9 ½ shoe. She’s 13 years old and likes anything space or alien themed. Big Time Rush is her favorite boy band.

AvaLynn wears a size 10/12 in girls and a youth 5-6 shoe. She is 8 years old and likes anything rainbow or bright and sparkly.

Alex is a size 10/12 in boys and wears a youth shoe size 5. He is 10 years old and likes Roblox and anything video game themed.

Atticus is a size 10/12 in boys and wears a size 5 in shoes. He is 8 years old and likes Minecraft or anything involving video games.

Daniel and Laura Mcleod are collecting donations for the family and can be contacted at 850-843-6473. For anyone who wishes to donate through GoFundMe, a link for that can be found here.

