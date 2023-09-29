‘Lets go Tigers’: Morning Pep Rally goes on the road to Jefferson County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Morning Pep Rally was back on the road early Friday morning ahead of the Jefferson County Tigers and Madison County Cowboys match up.

Jefferson County is set to host Madison County for the first time since 2020 on Friday night.

The cross county rivalry has gone on for nearly 50 years and the Cowboys and the Tigers will renew the rivalry once again this week.

The Tigers are looking for their first win of the season.

To wrap up this Morning Pep Rally, WCTV presented the official Morning Pep Rally game to the Tigers head coach.

If you missed any of the action, be sure to check out some of the clips we shared!

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.