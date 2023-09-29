More than 100 turn out for memorial bike ride for FSU cyclist killed in crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An FSU Ph.D student and National Champion Cyclist was remembered Thursday night with a memorial ride.

More than 100 cyclists gathered at Chaires Community Center to honor Jake Boykin. The 25-year-old was hit and killed by a car in Jefferson County last weekend.

Florida Highway Patrol says the driver left the scene, but was later found with Boykin’s bike still embedded in the grill of his truck.

This event was followed by a 10-mile memorial bike ride and a celebratory cookout.

Boykin’s former colleague and friend Averi Lewis was one of the many who turned out Thursday night. She said Boykin always took the time to support and care for others.

”He was the most humble kind person,” Lewis said. “Anybody that met him would have no idea just how talented he is cause he was always more excited for other people’s success than he was his own. He was always so excited to ask how my races went or you know celebrate my successes, even though he was out there winning and doing way cooler things. He was always just so excited for everyone else and lifted everybody else up.”

FHP said it could take weeks or longer to decide whether the driver will face charges.

