Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Tyson, Perdue under investigation for possible child labor violations

Tyson Foods, along with Perdue Farms, is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor...
Tyson Foods, along with Perdue Farms, is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor for possible child labor law violations.(USDA)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Department of Labor is investigating Perdue Farms and Tyson Foods over possible child labor law violations.

The investigation of the chicken processing plants follows a report from The New York Times earlier this month.

The report mentioned an underage migrant worker was severely injured while working for a sanitation company hired by Perdue in Virginia.

Perdue said it plans to cooperate fully with any government inquiry on this matter and take appropriate actions based on the findings.

Tyson has yet to comment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Stoney IV was charged with sexual battery and sex with a minor.
Former Leon HS security guard arrested, accused of having sex with 16-year-old student
Divers recover human remains, vehicle connected to missing Alabama resident James Toole
Missing Alabama man connected to bones found in Steinhatchee River during hurricane cleanup
Baylee Holbrook, 16, is in critical condition after being struck by lightning.
16-year-old girl in critical condition after being struck by lightning
Dive teams search Steinhatchee River after human remains found during Hurricane Idalia cleanup
Body of Alabama man missing for 28 years likely found in Steinhatchee River
FDLE announces the arrest of Jefferson County clerk of court financial consultant Warren...
Man charged in Jefferson Co. Clerk of Court fraud reportedly on the run

Latest News

The Rev. Gustavo Castillo leads in song and praise members of his congregation at the Iglesia...
A green card processing change means US could lose thousands of faith leaders from abroad
Parts of the Northeast are expected to get excessive amounts of rainfall.
Intense rain is forecast for Northeast, New York flooding a concern
Instead of watching an elephant play basketball, fans can see a teenage human rocket and a...
Ringling Bros. returns after 6-year hiatus
The suit filed Thursday accuses the automaker of allowing repeated and overt displays of racism...
Tesla allowed displays of racism at factory, federal lawsuit alleges