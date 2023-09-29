Valdosta residents stand against teen gun violence at Barbershop Talk event

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Some Valdosta citizens are taking a stand against the increased gun violence among teenagers in the community.

According to published reports, more than 100 teens and children have died due to gun violence in Georgia, through the first nine months of this year. It’s affecting nearly all people who try to impact kids’ lives.

“Here recently I funeralized two young men that I did coach so that is very alarming. doesn’t start at the high school level it starts at elementary school level,” James Gatlin, Gatlin Mortuary and Community Football coach, said. “If we can mentally program our kids to give better positive direction, I think we will see less of a crime rate.”

Coaches are amongst those leading the group efforts to get kids off the streets and active in sports, cheer and other extracurricular activities.

“Kids need encouragement. The same way we cheer for them on the field or around the track they have to have that same thing in the classroom because it matters. Let them know it’s not about where you live or what you see everyday, you can become anybody you want to become,” Jamaal Denson, middle school football coach and teacher, said.

There have been several efforts made to keep guns off the streets, like the gun buyback program, mentoring in elementary and middle schools, and going into the neighborhoods to give you positive reinforcement.

This past summer, World of Fades Barbershop, the Mental Wealth Center, a Work in Progress LLC and Man Listen Talk Show collaborated to host informal discussions that encourage collaboration between government officials, school administration, parents, youth, and the community at large.

“Barbershop talk and us going into schools, going to some of the community centers at the housing authority seeing us present will help some of the young men,” Tyson Hayes, Mann Listen Free Game talk show host, said.

“A lot of us are the people in the neighborhood that they look up to so they need to see successful situations in order for them to have something to look forward to and strive for,” Timothy Lasane, Mann Listen Free Game talk show host, said.

Barbershop Talk takes place every other Thursday at World of Fades Barbershop to discuss positive solutions for the youth, families, and the community at large.

