What’s Brewing - Thomasville Center for the Arts presenting The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Thomasville Entertainment Foundation is beginning it’s 2023-2024 free family series with presenting The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane.
Atlanta’s Synchronicity Theatre is bringing the award-wining children’s book to life.
The one-hour play will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the Thomasville Center for the Arts on Saturday, September 30.
The show is free and for all ages.
