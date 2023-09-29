What’s Brewing - Thomasville Center for the Arts presenting The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Thomasville Entertainment Foundation is beginning it’s 2023-2024 free family series with presenting The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane.

Atlanta’s Synchronicity Theatre is bringing the award-wining children’s book to life.

The one-hour play will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the Thomasville Center for the Arts on Saturday, September 30.

The show is free and for all ages.

