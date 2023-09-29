Tell Me Something Good
What’s Brewing - Thomasville Center for the Arts presenting The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane

Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Thomasville Entertainment Foundation is beginning it’s 2023-2024 free family series with presenting The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane.

Atlanta’s Synchronicity Theatre is bringing the award-wining children’s book to life.

The one-hour play will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the Thomasville Center for the Arts on Saturday, September 30.

The show is free and for all ages.

Marsha Ervin was accused of voting for the 2020 General Election and 2022 Primary Election...
Tallahassee woman arrested on voter fraud charges
‘Lets go Tigers’: Morning Pep Rally goes on the road to Jefferson County
