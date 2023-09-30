Authorities confirm link between Monday’s violent home invasions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Investigators shared new details Friday that confirm one man is the suspect in two violent home invasions in west Tallahassee that occurred more than an hour apart Monday.

Both home invasions took place early Monday morning, and both turned violent after shots were fired.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office found a 25-year-old man shot and injured at a home on the 4600 block of Cypress Point Road around 1 a.m.

About an hour and a half later, a Tallahassee Police officer was shot while responding to a separate home invasion on the 2300 block of Sandpiper Street.

The crimes took place about 10 miles apart on the west side of the capital city, with the first in the south outskirts of Tallahassee and the former in the north.

At the time, authorities said the two Leon County incidents were not linked.

But Friday evening, LCSO shared in a press release, an investigation into physical evidence and witness interviews, lead detectives to identify the Cypress Point Road suspect as 25-year-old John’Darious Wright.

Wright is the same suspect who was arrested and charged in a Tallahassee Police Officer-involved shooting that took place on Sand Piper Street.

Wright currently remains in custody at the Leon County Detention Facility.

He’s been charged with two counts of Attempted Murder, one count of Burglary of a Residence with Battery, and one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

This investigation is still active and ongoing.

One suspect arrested, at least two on the lam

TPD mounted a rigorous manhunt Monday after one of their own was shot in the Sandpiper Street crime. Chief Lawrence Revell said in a press conference that day that the department was searching for three men they suspected were connected to the officer shooting.

On Tuesday, Tallahassee Police announced the arrest of one of those individuals. John’Darious Wright is accused of shooting one round at the victims inside the Sandpiper Street home during the invasion, according to TPD. He is charged with attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, attempted first-degree murder, home invasion robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and obstruction of a search warrant.

As of Friday evening, the other two are still on the run. LCSO has announced no suspects or arrests in connection to the first Monday home invasion and shooting on Cypress Point Road.

John’Darious Wright mugshot (Tallahassee Police)

