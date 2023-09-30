Debris collection continues in wake of Hurricane Idalia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Crews are busy along Interstate 10 trying to clear downed trees and debris left behind by Hurricane Idalia.

The Florida Department of Transportation is paying contractors to help remove trees from shoulders and medians. A FDOT Spokeswoman says drivers should expect intermittent lane closures and watch out for crews working along the highway.

The crews are working seven days a week, FDOT’s Tracy Hisler-Pace said, but clearing all of the downed trees could take another month or more.

Leon County was spared the brunt of the storm, but crews are still busy removing debris from neighborhoods and public places. WCTV was there Friday morning as some of the trucks rolled in and unloaded trees and limbs onto massive debris piles.

“The debris is primarily from the eastern side of the county and so far, we’ve collected about 20,000 cubic yards,” Leon County Public Works Director Brent Pell said.

He said it’s a lot less than has been cleared from other storms.

“It’s a lot less. Hermine had approximately 200,000 cubic yards. Michael had over a million cubic yards,” Pell said.

The debris will ultimately be ground up and delivered to a local organic farm, Pell said. Debris pick up in Leon County will likely last another two weeks.

WCTV also checked to see how much debris has been collected in our neighboring counties hit hard by Idalia.

Daryl Goss, a community outreach specialist with FDOT, says the total for seven Big Bend counties (Madison, Taylor, Suwannee, Hamilton, Lafayette, Dixie and Levy) stands at 2,000,000 cubic yards and counting.

FEMA reimburses costs for debris removal at 100% for the first 30 days in counties included in a federal disaster declaration.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.