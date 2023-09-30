Florida A&M students receive free health screenings

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - More than 100 students at Florida A&M University received free heart screenings as a part of a new statewide initiative.

Nonprofit organizations Caresource and Who We Play For partnered to provide heart screenings to every Historically Black College and University (HBCU) athlete. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 2,000 young people die from cardiac arrest every year.

The electrocardiogram tests, provided at the event, help detect and diagnose heart conditions. Although these screenings are available to all students, CareSourc Strategic Planner Michael Collins said they are focusing on HBCUs to bridge the gap in health disparities among Black students.

“It’s important because, as we know, African Americans are targeted more with having heart conditions in our communities,” Collins said.

CareSource Coordinator Isabel Ferrand said the group plans to visit all HBCUs in Florida to provide heart screenings, including Bethune-Cookman, Florida Memorial and Edward Waters Universities.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.