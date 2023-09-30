Tell Me Something Good
Florida A&M students receive free health screenings

It’s part of a new statewide initiative to provide heart screenings to every HBCU
FAMU Athletics get preventative heart screenings
By Brianna Shaw
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - More than 100 students at Florida A&M University received free heart screenings as a part of a new statewide initiative.

Nonprofit organizations Caresource and Who We Play For partnered to provide heart screenings to every Historically Black College and University (HBCU) athlete. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 2,000 young people die from cardiac arrest every year.

The electrocardiogram tests, provided at the event, help detect and diagnose heart conditions. Although these screenings are available to all students, CareSourc Strategic Planner Michael Collins said they are focusing on HBCUs to bridge the gap in health disparities among Black students.

“It’s important because, as we know, African Americans are targeted more with having heart conditions in our communities,” Collins said.

CareSource Coordinator Isabel Ferrand said the group plans to visit all HBCUs in Florida to provide heart screenings, including Bethune-Cookman, Florida Memorial and Edward Waters Universities.

