Football Friday Night: Sept. 29 scoreboard
It’s Week 6 in Florida and Week 7 in Georgia
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Keep track of scores across Florida and Georgia as they roll in Friday night here.
Florida Scores:
|Teams
|Winner
|Final Score
|Port St. Joe at Blountstown
|Rocky Bayou at Munroe
|Munroe
|67-7
|Madison Co. at Jefferson Co.
|Madison Co.
|51-0
|Florida High at Trinity Catholic
|Florida High
|37-28
|Sneads at Liberty Co.
|Liberty Co.
|17-13
|Chiles at Mosley
|Lafayette at Branford
|Lafayette
|41-6
|Wakulla at Rickards
|Lincoln at Colquitt Co.
|Colquitt Co.
|56-16
|Marianna at Godby
|Godby
|43-21
|NFC at Maclay
|NFC
|46-6
|Franklin Co. at Aucilla Christian
|Aucilla Christian
|42-8
|Suwannee at Taylor Co.
|Suwannee
|33-9
Georgia Scores:
|Teams
|Winner
|Final Score
|Tiftarea Academy at Valwood
|Valwood
|41-0
|Georgia Christian at Pataula Charter
|Brooks Co. at Bainbridge
|Bainbridge
|35-0
|Baconton Charter at Seminole Co.
|Seminole Co.
|48-6
|Miller Co. at Randolph-Clay
|Randolph-Clay
|14-6
|Terrell Co. at Mitchell Co.
|Berrien at Jeff Davis
|Jeff Davis
|29-15
|Cook at Sumter Co.
|Cook
|40-14
|Thomas Co. Central at Veterans
|Thomas Co. Central
|52-0
|Monroe at Thomasville
|Shaw at Cairo
|Cairo
|38-0
|Lanier Co at Pelham
