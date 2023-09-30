Tell Me Something Good
Football Friday Night: Sept. 29 scoreboard

It’s Week 6 in Florida and Week 7 in Georgia
WCTV's Football Friday Night Scoreboard
WCTV's Football Friday Night Scoreboard(Ryan Kelly | WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Updated: 15 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Keep track of scores across Florida and Georgia as they roll in Friday night here.

You can catch up on last week’s scores here.

Florida Scores:

TeamsWinnerFinal Score
Port St. Joe at Blountstown
Rocky Bayou at MunroeMunroe67-7
Madison Co. at Jefferson Co.Madison Co.51-0
Florida High at Trinity CatholicFlorida High37-28
Sneads at Liberty Co.Liberty Co.17-13
Chiles at Mosley
Lafayette at BranfordLafayette41-6
Wakulla at Rickards
Lincoln at Colquitt Co.Colquitt Co.56-16
Marianna at GodbyGodby43-21
NFC at MaclayNFC46-6
Franklin Co. at Aucilla ChristianAucilla Christian42-8
Suwannee at Taylor Co.Suwannee33-9

Georgia Scores:

TeamsWinnerFinal Score
Tiftarea Academy at ValwoodValwood41-0
Georgia Christian at Pataula Charter
Brooks Co. at BainbridgeBainbridge35-0
Baconton Charter at Seminole Co.Seminole Co.48-6
Miller Co. at Randolph-ClayRandolph-Clay14-6
Terrell Co. at Mitchell Co.
Berrien at Jeff DavisJeff Davis29-15
Cook at Sumter Co.Cook40-14
Thomas Co. Central at VeteransThomas Co. Central52-0
Monroe at Thomasville
Shaw at CairoCairo38-0
Lanier Co at Pelham

