Football Friday Night: Sept. 29 scoreboard

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Keep track of scores across Florida and Georgia as they roll in Friday night here.

You can catch up on last week’s scores here.

Florida Scores:

Teams Winner Final Score Port St. Joe at Blountstown Rocky Bayou at Munroe Munroe 67-7 Madison Co. at Jefferson Co. Madison Co. 51-0 Florida High at Trinity Catholic Florida High 37-28 Sneads at Liberty Co. Liberty Co. 17-13 Chiles at Mosley Lafayette at Branford Lafayette 41-6 Wakulla at Rickards Lincoln at Colquitt Co. Colquitt Co. 56-16 Marianna at Godby Godby 43-21 NFC at Maclay NFC 46-6 Franklin Co. at Aucilla Christian Aucilla Christian 42-8 Suwannee at Taylor Co. Suwannee 33-9

Georgia Scores:

Teams Winner Final Score Tiftarea Academy at Valwood Valwood 41-0 Georgia Christian at Pataula Charter Brooks Co. at Bainbridge Bainbridge 35-0 Baconton Charter at Seminole Co. Seminole Co. 48-6 Miller Co. at Randolph-Clay Randolph-Clay 14-6 Terrell Co. at Mitchell Co. Berrien at Jeff Davis Jeff Davis 29-15 Cook at Sumter Co. Cook 40-14 Thomas Co. Central at Veterans Thomas Co. Central 52-0 Monroe at Thomasville Shaw at Cairo Cairo 38-0 Lanier Co at Pelham

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.