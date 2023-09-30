Tell Me Something Good
GAME OF THE WEEK: The Cowboys shut out the Tigers in cross-county rivalry

The Cowboys defeated the Tigers 51-0 Friday night in Jefferson County.
The Cowboys defeated the Tigers 51-0 Friday night in Jefferson County.(Sydney Wicker/WCTV)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Cowboys defeated the Tigers 51-0 Friday night in Jefferson County.

It was the first time the Tigers hosted the Cowboys for the cross-county rivalry since 2020. It’s a competition that has gone on for nearly 50 years.

This game is being highlighted as the WCTV Game of the Week.

This is a developing story. Tune in at 11 p.m. and check back for updates.

