Magbanua turns state witness, expected to testify against ex-boyfriend Charlie Adelson in upcoming murder trial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A witness list filed by prosecutors this week confirms that Katherine Magbanua has officially turned state’s witness and could testify against ex-boyfriend Charlie Adelson at his upcoming murder trial.

Magbanua was first listed as a “state witness” last November when she met with prosecutors behind closed doors for what lawyers call “a proffer.” That happened just months after she was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison in the murder for hire of FSU law professor Dan Markel.

Prosecutors consider her the link between Adelson, who is accused of coordinating and financing the murder for hire plot, and convicted hit men Sigfredo Garcia and Luis Rivera.

Magbanua has twice testified in court and denied any involvement in Markel’s murder, and it’s not clear what she will say on the stand at Adelson’s trial. Adelson’s lawyers successfully sought a protective order to keep any transcripts or recordings of her latest statements under wraps to limit “heightened (and unwanted)” publicity before trial.

The state’s witness list filed earlier this week includes the entire Adelson family: father Harvey, mother Donna, sister Wendi who is Markel’s ex-wife, and brother Rob.

Rob Adelson is listed as a witness for the first time in this more than nine-year-old case. An online bio indicates he is an ear, nose and throat doctor in New York.

Amy Adler, who prosecutors previously confirmed was Markel’s girlfriend at the time of his death, is also on the latest state witness list. Court records show the NYU Law professor, who specializes in art law, was deposed for the first time in May.

Prosecutors list 47 potential witnesses. Defense attorneys list 17.

Charles Adelson is the fourth person to face charges in Markel’s 2014 murder.

Magbanua and Garcia were both convicted and serving life sentences. Luis Rivera entered a plea and is serving a 19-year sentence in exchange for his testimony against the others.

Jury selection in Charlie Adelson’s trial is scheduled to start October 23 and testimony could last two weeks or more.

