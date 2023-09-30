A mix of sun and clouds greets us for the weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Partly cloudy today with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Only a stray shower or two will be possible for the southeastern reaches of the Big Bend. We will drop down into the upper 60s overnight tonight.

Sunday will look and feel very similar to today, with perhaps a bit more sunshine. Drier air begins to filter in Sunday night, meaning cooler starts to our mornings in the low to mid-60s for the first half of the work week. High temperatures during this time will reach the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will be close to zero.

TROPICS | Tropical Storm Philippe and Rina continue to churn in the Atlantic. Rina will most likely fizzle out over the next few days, while Philippe overtakes it and potentially becomes a low-end hurricane. Either way, both of these storms show no signs of impacting the United States.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.