A really nice end to the weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a dreary week and the start of the day, the sun has broken out! This will be the sky for the next several days! Mostly sunny in the 80s to finish the day. The humidity is also on the way down too.

High Temperature the Next 5 Days (WCTV)

Remember, an annular solar eclipse will be visible on Saturday, October 14.

Tonight: Clearing skies for those who have seen clouds at times on Saturday. Clear for those in South Georgia. Coastal areas could hang on to a few clouds overnight. Low temperatures are not as warm as last night in the mid to upper 60s. Near 70 along the coast.

Tomorrow: Sunny for South Georgia and mostly sunny for the majority of the Big Bend. Coastal areas may start the day with clouds but should thin out through the day if they stick around in the morning. Breezy with winds of 8 to 18 mph throughout the area. Along the coast, winds may gust to 25 knots. The protected waters and bays will be a bit choppy to rough.

Sunday: Sunny and temperatures in the upper 80s as high pressure dominates the area.

Next Week: Much of the same sunny days with cool and clear overnight. Highs will be slightly above average near 87 or 88 degrees. Lows in the low to mid-60s, which is slightly below average for early October.

Drought conditions did expand from last week to the latest update Thursday, much of the same with no rain chances in the next several days. Western areas are under a moderate drought, pre-drought conditions as far east as Leon County.

Rainfall the Next 5 Days (WCTV)

Tropics: Philippe is expected to make its turn north now and is forecast to become a hurricane. This will NOT impact the U.S. Rina is also not expected to be a problem for the United States.

Behind these two, nothing to track right now! We hope the tropics can continue to stay quiet heading into the second to last month of hurricane season.

Video update later this evening after Eyewitness News at 11:00 p.m.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.