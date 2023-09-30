Something Good - TPD teams up with TMH to kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is teaming up with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare for their ‘Go Pink” kick off!

For the entire month of October officers will wear pink! It will show up on their uniforms, badges, patches and on department social media.

TPD Chief Lawrence Revell said wearing pink is just one part of their efforts. TPD is also donating more than $4,000 to the American Cancer Society.

