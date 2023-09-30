Tell Me Something Good
Something Good - TPD teams up with TMH to kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month

By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is teaming up with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare for their ‘Go Pink” kick off!

For the entire month of October officers will wear pink! It will show up on their uniforms, badges, patches and on department social media.

TPD Chief Lawrence Revell said wearing pink is just one part of their efforts. TPD is also donating more than $4,000 to the American Cancer Society.

