Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

In the Spotlight: Cherry Rankin shares her fruit squares recipe

By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Ms. Cherry Rankins joined WCTV’s In The Spotlight segment to share her fruit squares recipe.

Ingredients:

1/2 Roll sugar cookies or 1 can crescent rolls

4 oz Cream Cheese ( room temperature)

3 tablespoons French vanilla pudding

8 oz cool whip

1/2 cup of sliced strawberries, blueberries, sliced kiwi and pineapple chunks

Instructions:

Spray a small square baking sheet

Flatten cookie dough or crescent rolls on a greased baking pan ( covering the full pan)

Bake according to the instructions on the package

Cool completely

Mix Cool Whip, vanilla pudding, and cream cheese in a bowl using a hand-held mixer or countertop mixer

Beat until smooth and creamy

Spread creamy mixture over cool cookie dough or crescent roll

Top with fruit

To find more recipes from Rankin, click here.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marsha Ervin was accused of voting for the 2020 General Election and 2022 Primary Election...
Tallahassee woman arrested on voter fraud charges
Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson speaks during a news conference on an indictment...
Last living suspect in 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur indicted on murder charge
Dive teams search Steinhatchee River after human remains found during Hurricane Idalia cleanup
Body of Alabama man missing for 28 years likely found in Steinhatchee River
Three suspects arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Valdosta. Malcolm Cooper (Top),...
Three shot, one dead in Wednesday shooting near Valdosta elementary school
Charges dropped against mother accused in hot car death
‘Tragic case’ : Tallahassee judge dismisses charges against mother accused in hot car death

Latest News

In the Spotlight: Cherry Rankin shares her fruit squares recipe
In the Spotlight: Cherry Rankin shares her fruit squares recipe
Rain chances will be hard to come by over the next several days.
Josh's Forecast
WCTV Football Friday Night (9/29)
Debris removal continues in Leon County
Debris collection continues in wake of Hurricane Idalia