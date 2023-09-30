In the Spotlight: Cherry Rankin shares her fruit squares recipe

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Ms. Cherry Rankins joined WCTV’s In The Spotlight segment to share her fruit squares recipe.

Ingredients:

1/2 Roll sugar cookies or 1 can crescent rolls

4 oz Cream Cheese ( room temperature)

3 tablespoons French vanilla pudding

8 oz cool whip

1/2 cup of sliced strawberries, blueberries, sliced kiwi and pineapple chunks

Instructions:

Spray a small square baking sheet

Flatten cookie dough or crescent rolls on a greased baking pan ( covering the full pan)

Bake according to the instructions on the package

Cool completely

Mix Cool Whip, vanilla pudding, and cream cheese in a bowl using a hand-held mixer or countertop mixer

Beat until smooth and creamy

Spread creamy mixture over cool cookie dough or crescent roll

Top with fruit

To find more recipes from Rankin, click here.

