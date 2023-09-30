In the Spotlight: Cherry Rankin shares her fruit squares recipe
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Ms. Cherry Rankins joined WCTV’s In The Spotlight segment to share her fruit squares recipe.
Ingredients:
1/2 Roll sugar cookies or 1 can crescent rolls
4 oz Cream Cheese ( room temperature)
3 tablespoons French vanilla pudding
8 oz cool whip
1/2 cup of sliced strawberries, blueberries, sliced kiwi and pineapple chunks
Instructions:
Spray a small square baking sheet
Flatten cookie dough or crescent rolls on a greased baking pan ( covering the full pan)
Bake according to the instructions on the package
Cool completely
Mix Cool Whip, vanilla pudding, and cream cheese in a bowl using a hand-held mixer or countertop mixer
Beat until smooth and creamy
Spread creamy mixture over cool cookie dough or crescent roll
Top with fruit
To find more recipes from Rankin, click here.
