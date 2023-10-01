Tell Me Something Good
Florida A&M pulls out late win over Mississippi Valley State 31-7

By Sydney Wicker
Published: Oct. 1, 2023
ITTA BENA, Miss. (WCTV) - Florida A&M powers through in the second half to beat Mississippi Valley State on the road 31-7.

The Rattlers improve to 3-0 in SWAC play.

