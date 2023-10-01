Tell Me Something Good
The new month greets us with more sunshine

Meteorologist Josh Green has the forecast
Welcome to October! It will start with a mostly sunny and breezy Sunday.
By Josh Green
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Mostly sunny today with highs in the mid 80s. We will wake up to temperatures in the mid 60s early Monday morning.

It will be sunny for the first half of the work week with no chance of rain. A bit more moisture works its way back into the region for the latter half of the week, which will allow for more cloud cover but only a slight chance for showers by Friday.

High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s throughout this week. Tuesday and Wednesday morning will be the coolest, with overnight lows reaching the low 60s.

TROPICS | Tropical Storm Rina will fizzle out over the next day or two. Tropical Storm Philippe is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane later this week. Neither will impact the United States.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

