A nice start to October, looking to stay this way

Meteorologist Austin Lowe has the latest forecast
Nice weather for the first week of October.
By Austin Lowe
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Mostly sunny this afternoon with a few mid-level clouds in spots. Temperatures in the mid-80s. A nice end to the weekend.

Tonight: Clear skies with lows in the 60s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny with a few passing clouds through midday. Breezy at times with winds east 8 to 16 mph, gusts once again to 25 possible. The breezy conditions will bring some rough waters to the Gulf and waves 4 to 6 feet. Rip current risk will remain high. The dangerous waters will continue through Tuesday next week.

Tuesday – Thursday: Much of the same sunny days with cool and clear overnight. Highs are slightly above average near 87 or 88 degrees. Lows in the low to mid-60s, which is slightly below average for early October. Winds will not be as breezy heading into midweek.

Friday: A cold front will approach the area with increasing moisture and upper-level winds supporting rising air, the problem is the amount of moisture that will be available as the front approaches. Right now, it looks like a 30% chance of showers or storms.

Next Weekend: Dry air returns and so does the sun. Some true fall-like air may move in by the end of our 7-day forecast for inland spots.

Tropics: Nothing has changed since yesterday and nothing to worry about.

Watch the attached video for an extra breakdown.

