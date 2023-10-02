Feeling like fall by this weekend.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A really nice start to the new month, sunny and warm… even breezy at times this afternoon. The winds, especially offshore make for some decent chop and waves to 6 feet on the Gulf. Still a little breeze tomorrow.

Tonight: Cool, comfortable, and clear tonight in the low 60s.

Tomorrow: More of the same with sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday: More sunshine and warmth. You guessed it, upper 80s, morning lows in the low to mid 60s. Friday: The cold front is trending slower in recent runs so it looks like Friday will end up pretty nice too in the 80s once again.

This Weekend: A small chance of a few showers, but lack of moisture should keep rain chances rather low, maybe a bit more clouds. Behind the front, it feels much more fall-like with highs in the low 80s and morning lows in the 50s.

