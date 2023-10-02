Multiple lanes blocked on Capital Circle NE after sewage main break

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two southbound lanes of Capital Circle NE near Mahan Rd. are closed after a sewage force main break, according to city officials.

The main sewage break happened Sunday morning, and crews were able to stop the overflow just before noon. Utility crews were also seen digging up large chunks of the road in front of the FSU Credit Union on Capital Circle NE.

“I noticed the pond, and I noticed the smell,” said nearby resident Fincher Smith. “I was just shocked at what happened.”

Smith said he was walking around his neighborhood, when he noticed the retaining pond had risen two feet and smelled like sewage. “It flows downhill, so it came into our beautiful pond.”

Officials said businesses in the area near Austin Davis Dr. and Easter Stanley Court can still be accessed.

Utility crews are still working to determine how many gallons of sewage spilled, and a spokesperson confirmed they will be working throughout the night on repairs.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.