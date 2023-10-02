A nice week to open October

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - There is not much fluctuation in the weather over the next few days. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lows will be in the 60s, cool and comfortable. Plenty of sunshine to go around.

A cold front will approach the area in the Friday or Saturday timeframe, mainly just increasing cloud cover. It appears lack of moisture will keep rain chances fairly low.

