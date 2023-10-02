Tell Me Something Good
A nice week to open October

Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the latest forecast
Warm and sunny throughout the week.
By Rob Nucatola
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - There is not much fluctuation in the weather over the next few days. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lows will be in the 60s, cool and comfortable. Plenty of sunshine to go around.

A cold front will approach the area in the Friday or Saturday timeframe, mainly just increasing cloud cover. It appears lack of moisture will keep rain chances fairly low.

