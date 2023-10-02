Tallahassee makes HGTV’s ‘20 best mid-size cities in the United States’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The city of Tallahassee made the top 20 ranking on a recently published HGTV “The 20 best mid-size cities in the United States” list.

HGTV says that according to the U.S. Census Bureau and the nonpartisan think tank, the Milken Institute, newcomers are flocking to these cities with populations from 100,000 to 500,000 that are adding residents at a steady clip.

The state capital wows with historic downtown, public art works and a vibrant nightlife scene, as well as public parks and green spaces, according to the channel.

“Tallahassee is growing, moving up in the ranks as a top mid-size city, appealing for a feel that is both urban and suburban,” per HGTV.

The channel also noted that the capital city is not far in distance from activities such as sandy beaches at Bald Point State Park.

Tallahassee was one of three Florida cities to make the list.

Other cities on the list include: Tampa; Henderson, Nevada; Port St. Lucie, Florida; Overland Park, Kansas; Fort Collins, Colorado; Minneapolis; Frisco, Texas; Huntsville, Alabama; Durham, North Carolina; Boise, Idaho; Chattanooga; Modesto, California; Lubbock, Texas; Omaha; Knoxville, Tennessee; Kansas City, Missouri; Colorado Springs; Madison, Wisconsin; and Salem, Oregon.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.