Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Tallahassee man on trial for roommate’s murder

Martin Barrett is accused in the 2022 strangulation of Cecilia Lopez-Quessada
Martin “Eric” Barrett, 61, is charged with first degree murder in the death of 74-year-old...
Martin “Eric” Barrett, 61, is charged with first degree murder in the death of 74-year-old Cecilia Lopez-Quessada.(Photo/Leon County Sheriff's Office)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of strangling his roommate and dumping her body in the woods is now on trial for murder.

Martin “Eric” Barrett, 61, is charged with first degree murder in the death of 74-year-old Cecilia Lopez-Quessada.

Lopez-Quessada was reported missing by a coworker when she failed to show up for work on April 5, 2022. Her body was found two days later in the woods off Tower Road covered with branches.

Arrest reports say a neighbor’s surveillance video showed Barrett backing his truck up into the garage early in the morning and a “large blue covered item” in the bed of the truck. Detectives allege there were blood stains inside the home and evidence of blood in Barrett’s truck.

A jury of 12 plus two alternates was selected in the case Monday and testimony is expected to begin Thursday.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple lanes blocked on Capital Circle NE after sewage main break
Multiple lanes blocked on Capital Circle NE after sewage main break
Charges dropped against mother accused in hot car death
‘Tragic case’ : Tallahassee judge dismisses charges against mother accused in hot car death
A Missouri woman is charged with felony assault after allegedly driving away from an argument...
Woman charged after driving for miles with husband on hood, prosecutors say
Katherine Magbanua is back in a Tallahassee courtroom as jury selection begins, she'll be...
Magbanua turns state witness, expected to testify against ex-boyfriend Charlie Adelson in upcoming murder trial
Investigators shared new details Friday that confirm a link between two violent home invasions...
Authorities confirm link between Monday’s violent home invasions

Latest News

A nice week of weather
Mike's First Alert Forecast - Monday, October 2
Charges dropped against mother accused in hot car death
‘Tragic case’ : Tallahassee judge dismisses charges against mother accused in hot car death
The Florida Capitol building and museum in Tallahassee on June 13, 2023.
Tallahassee makes HGTV’s ‘20 best mid-size cities in the United States’
Warm and sunny throughout the week.
Rob's First Alert Forecast - Monday, October 2