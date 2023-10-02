Tallahassee man on trial for roommate’s murder

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of strangling his roommate and dumping her body in the woods is now on trial for murder.

Martin “Eric” Barrett, 61, is charged with first degree murder in the death of 74-year-old Cecilia Lopez-Quessada.

Lopez-Quessada was reported missing by a coworker when she failed to show up for work on April 5, 2022. Her body was found two days later in the woods off Tower Road covered with branches.

Arrest reports say a neighbor’s surveillance video showed Barrett backing his truck up into the garage early in the morning and a “large blue covered item” in the bed of the truck. Detectives allege there were blood stains inside the home and evidence of blood in Barrett’s truck.

A jury of 12 plus two alternates was selected in the case Monday and testimony is expected to begin Thursday.

