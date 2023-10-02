What’s Brewing - Art from the Land of Fire and Ice

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden Arts Center and Museum is presenting a new collection featuring 20th century paintings from the Fernandez collection.

This collection captures Iceland’s most breathtaking landscapes rooted in Scandinavian history.

You’ll be able to view the collection October 6 through October 16.

Museum hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.