What's Brewing - Art from the Land of Fire and Ice
By WCTV Staff
Updated: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden Arts Center and Museum is presenting a new collection featuring 20th century paintings from the Fernandez collection.

This collection captures Iceland’s most breathtaking landscapes rooted in Scandinavian history.

You’ll be able to view the collection October 6 through October 16.

Museum hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

