What’s Brewing - First Friday Festival

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This Friday, October 6 is the First Friday Festival of the month at Railroad Square Park here in Tallahassee.

The festival opening small business doors, open studios, live music and plenty of food. First Fridays are completely free and open to the public.

The event begins at 6 p.m.

