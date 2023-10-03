Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Chipotle testing robotic assembly line

(NO AUDIO) Video shows Chipotle’s recently announced robotic assembly line. (Chipotle via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Chipotle is trying out a robotic assembly line.

The Mexican grill chain is teaming up with the food service platform Hyphen on a prototype robot that makes salads and bowls.

If a digital order includes a salad or bowl, it goes to the automated system.

A container then moves along a conveyor belt and dispensers add the requested ingredients.

At the end, the system raises the bowl so an employee can add the finishing touches and the lid.

Chipotle said the system could tackle about 65% of its digital orders.

Employees would still have to make burritos and other items.

Chipotle recently tested a robot called Autocado to help make its guacamole.

The chain said it may also test dishwashing robots soon.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple lanes blocked on Capital Circle NE after sewage main break
Multiple lanes blocked on Capital Circle NE after sewage main break
Charles Culp has been found and arrested in Bonifay, according to Jefferson County Sheriff’s...
Man charged in Jefferson Co. Clerk of Court fraud case reportedly found, arrested after fleeing
Proposal would reduce waiting period on Florida gun sales
The Florida Capitol building and museum in Tallahassee on June 13, 2023.
Tallahassee makes HGTV’s ‘20 best mid-size cities in the United States’
Martin “Eric” Barrett, 61, is charged with first degree murder in the death of 74-year-old...
Tallahassee man on trial for roommate’s murder

Latest News

The owner of an emotional support alligator that was denied at a baseball game says it was all...
Emotional support gator at MLB game was misunderstanding, owner says
The owner of an emotional support alligator that was denied at a baseball game says it was all...
Emotional support gator at MLB game was misunderstanding, owner says
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy ouster vote ahead as he confronts GOP critics but says he won’t cut a deal with Democrats
Coats for Kids
Envision Credit Union collab with local libraries to kick off ‘Coats for Kids’ campaign
Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified the boy as Rolando Nunez Moreno.
14-year-old killed standing next to broken-down car on side of highway, coroner confirms