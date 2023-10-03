Tell Me Something Good
Deadly crash on Interstate 10 in Leon Co. backs up traffic

A crash on interstate 10 near Olson Road in Leon county.
A crash on interstate 10 near Olson Road in Leon county.(Florida 511)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol and deputies with Leon Co. Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of a deadly crash on Interstate 10 East near Olson Road.

FHP is reporting the crash, which happened around 5:30 p.m., was between a pickup truck and a semi-truck.

One person in the crash died, while another person was taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital designated as a “Trauma Alert.”

Crews were able to open the shoulder of the eastbound lanes around 6:30 p.m. to allow traffic to flow around the scene.

Motorists are urged to avoid this section of I-10 and use the Highway 90/Mahan Road exit until further notice.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV as we continue to learn more information.

