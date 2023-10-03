Tell Me Something Good
Dry throughout the week, feeling more fall-like by the weekend.

Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has your forecast
The nice week of weather continues.
By Rob Nucatola
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Not much change from yesterday. Cool start this morning, feeling refreshing for some.

By the afternoon we are back in the 80s, so still warm. More of the same over the next few days.

A cold front will drag cooler air into our area this weekend with a tiny chance for showers. Saturday with more cloud cover. Highs by the weekend in the low 80s, possibly upper 70s and morning lows in the low 50s.

Watch the video for a complete breakdown.

