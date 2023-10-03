Dry throughout the week, feeling more fall-like by the weekend.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Not much change from yesterday. Cool start this morning, feeling refreshing for some.

By the afternoon we are back in the 80s, so still warm. More of the same over the next few days.

A cold front will drag cooler air into our area this weekend with a tiny chance for showers. Saturday with more cloud cover. Highs by the weekend in the low 80s, possibly upper 70s and morning lows in the low 50s.

Watch the video for a complete breakdown.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.