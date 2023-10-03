Tell Me Something Good
Envision Credit Union collab with local libraries to kick off ‘Coats for Kids’ campaign

The campaign is taking place Sept. 30 through Oct. 30
Coats for Kids
Coats for Kids(KSLA)
By Jamiya Coleman
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In collaboration with local libraries, Envision Credit Union announced Tuesday the launch of their Coats for Kids campaign, which is set to provide students in participating Big Bend and South Georgia counties with new coats for the upcoming winter season.

Those counties include Jackson, Gadsden, Leon, Thomas, and Decatur counties.

Community members are encouraged to donate new coats of any size at any participating public library or Envision Credit Union branch location, from Sept. 30 through Oct. 30, according to Envision’s press release.

Kelli Walter, vice president of Community Development at Envision, expressed in the press release how they feel to partner with local libraries for this campaign. “Our ‘Coats for Kids’ campaign is an extension of our core values, and we are excited to partner with local libraries to ensure that children in our community have access to warm coats this winter,” said Walter.

For those interested in donating new coats, participating libraries include:

  • LeRoy Collins Leon County Main Library, 200 W. Park Avenue, Tallahassee, FL
  • Dr. B.L. Perry, Jr. Branch Library, 2817 S. Adams Street, Tallahassee, FL
  • Northeast Branch Library, 5513 Thomasville Road, Tallahassee, FL
  • Lake Jackson Branch Library, 3840-300 N. Monroe Street, Tallahassee, FL
  • Woodville Branch Library, 8000 Old Woodville Road, Tallahassee, FL
  • Eastside Branch Library, 1583 Pedrick Road, Tallahassee, FL
  • Jane G. Sauls Fort Braden Branch Library, 16327 Blountstown Highway, Tallahassee, FL
  • William A. “Bill” McGill Public Library, 732 S. Pat Thomas Parkway, Quincy, FL
  • Jackson County Public Library, 2929 Green Street, Marianna, FL
  • Southwest Georgia Regional/Gilbert H. Gragg Library, 301 S. Monroe Street, Bainbridge, GA
  • Chattahoochee Public Library, 300 Maple Street Chattahoochee, FL

Envision is set to announce its plan for distributing the coats in early November once they are collected, according to the press release.

For more information, visit www.envisioncu.com/Coats-for-Kids.

