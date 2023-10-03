Foley mill produces last jumbo roll of paper ahead of closure

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Layoffs continue at the Foley Cellulose mill in Perry.

A Georgia-Pacific spokesperson told WCTV Monday that some employees have already been let go but most will be laid off over the next two to three weeks.

One group of employees in the finishing department left their mark Sunday by signing their names on the last jumbo roll of paper made at the mill. One of those employees, Jakari Jackson, said he was one of about eight of his coworkers let go the next day.

“It’s hard,” Jackson said. “It’s hard for a lot of people. It’s hard to make the shift, but we’re dealing.”

The mill’s closure isn’t just affecting Jackson and his colleagues. It’s creating ripple effects across the entire Taylor County community.

H.B. Tuten Logging is a family-owned business in Perry that’s seeing some of the worst of it. Wil Tuten, the company’s vice president, said the Foley mill made up about half of their business.

“They announced that they were closing Monday morning,” Tuten said. “And they told us our last load of wood would be at 6 o’clock that that same day.”

Now, they have to find other outlets to sell to.

“We’re just trying to keep people employed and keep food on families’ tables,” Tuten said.

For hundreds of people in Perry, the future is uncertain. But Jackson has faith in the strength of his community.

“We are a resilient bunch,” he said. “And we will get through it. I know we will.”

A Georgia-Pacific spokesperson told WCTV that employees will be let go through November 16, and that all employees are being paid until then.

