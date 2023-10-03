FSU adds women’s lacrosse to sports lineup

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University announced Tuesday that it will add a varsity women’s lacrosse scholarship program to the athletics department.

The team will begin competing in the 2025-2026 academic year, according to a press release from the university. The Division 1 NCAA program will compete in the ACC conference, according to the statement. FSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford said the move follows a nationwide trend.

“Lacrosse is the fastest growing college sport nationally and it is evident that our culture and community will enthusiastically embrace it,” Alford wrote in the announcement.

A head coach for the new team has yet to be selected. The Seminoles will begin searching for that role in “the coming weeks,” according to the statement.

Alford emphasized the success of the Seminoles club women’s lacrosse team and said he consulted with former and current players on the decision to create a varsity program.

FSU did not include specifics on accommodations for the team, but said the university is “fully committed to taking appropriate steps to onboard the new women’s varsity lacrosse team with equipment, facilities, resources, scholarships, staffing, and support to successfully begin competition” in time for the 2025-2026 school year.

He said the move is a step toward the university’s goal to provide “elite” competitive opportunities for female athletes. He said other moves in recent years, such as raising the amount of money spent on facilities and staff for women’s sports at FSU, also supports that cause.

“Creating opportunities for women to achieve excellence has always been a bedrock of our values at Florida State,” Alford said in the statement. “This is merely another chapter in a long history. We have been, and continue to be, unwavering in our commitment to that. It’s integral to our university and athletics culture.”

According to the announcement, FSU will also “conduct a gender equity review of its intercollegiate athletics program to develop and adopt a new Gender Equity Plan to strengthen FSU’s support for its championship women’s sports programs,” which is scheduled to complete by July 31.

“As the world of intercollegiate athletics continues to evolve, FSU will maintain flexibility with how to achieve gender equity and Title IX compliance,” the statement said.

