Hazy skies continue through your Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It is hazy this afternoon courtesy of wildfire smoke from Canada. We can expect the hazy sky to stick around through tomorrow.

The smoke is from fires that originated days ago and took on a path over the Atlantic Ocean before moving over our area today. There are no fires to worry about locally.

This is also smoke that is in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere, so there are no health concerns with this, the air quality is a bit poorer farther south in the state. This smoke may make for a more vibrant sunset. Fall-like weather is right around the corner!

Tonight: Skies mostly clear with some lingering smoke. Lows may not fall as cool due to the lingering smoke. Expecting mid to upper 60s, so not as cool as last night.

Tomorrow: Very similar to Tuesday, areas of sunshine with smoke from those wildfires in Canada. The hazy sky may help reduce the high by a degree or two, still expecting those 80s once again.

Thursday and Friday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s. Clouds will gradually increase late Friday with a small chance of an isolated shower as a cold front approaches from the northwest.

Saturday: The cold front will slide through the area early Saturday, bringing a spotty shower chance in the morning, before cooler air slides in behind the front. High in the low 80s.

Sunday: You will really feel the cool late-October-like air Sunday morning. Temperatures will start in the low to mid-50s. Ending the weekend in the upper 70s.

Early Next Week: More of the same... fall-like air with highs near 80 and lows in the 50s!

More to breakdown in the attached video.

