Man with Tallahassee connections at center of viral arrest video in Jacksonville

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A viral arrest video out of Jacksonville continues to pick up national attention after it first surfaced late last week. As the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office works to clear up what happened, the video itself has raised questions about use-of-force and sparked outcry from the subject’s family.

A man identified as Le’Keian Woods can be seen on the ground and in handcuffs in a cell phone video posted online. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a traffic stop was initiated after an alleged drug deal at a gas station. Two other men were arrested during the stop.

On Monday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released body camera footage and narration from Assistant Chief of Public Accountability Mike Shell, giving its viewpoint of what led up to the arrest, how it unfolded, and how it concluded. That video was posted on YouTube and can be seen in its entirety below, though it does have an age restriction. In the video, Woods can be seen running from an officer, who later deploys a Taser after verbal warnings. Woods is repeatedly hit as officers attempt to get him handcuffed.

Federal civil rights attorney Harry Daniels is representing Woods, and has criticized the handling of the arrest. Daniels called it an “assault” and posted bystander video along with Woods’ mugshot on X (formerly known as Twitter). He also spoke to the Associated Press over the weekend, saying in part Woods “looks like he just went 12 rounds with a professional boxer.” Daniels has questioned the legality of the arrest.

The previously released video showed uniformed and plain clothes officers repeatedly assaulting Woods, striking him and slamming his head into the ground even after he was handcuffed. Daniels, who also represents Johnson’s family, says the kind of unrestrained violence depicted… pic.twitter.com/WdFxHH9Ebt — Harry M. Daniels (@HarryMDJR) October 2, 2023

According to a release, the Woods family is set to speak outside of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday at 2 p.m. They have compared Woods’ arrest to the fatal police shooting of FAMU student Jamee Johnson in 2019. The officer involved in that case, Josue Garriga, was found to be justified in his actions by the State Attorney’s office. He was also involved in Woods’ recent arrest. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Woods’ case is under “administrative review.”

Authorities have noted Woods was known to police due to a case in Tallahassee dating back to 2017. Woods was charged in connection to a deadly shooting at Tally Square Apartments that police said stemmed from a drug deal. According to online court records, Woods entered a no contest plea last year on a lesser charge of robbery. Court documents indicate he was sentenced to 36 months of probation in February 2022.

