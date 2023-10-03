Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Neighborhood children open lemonade stand to raise money for dog hit by motorcycle

After a family's dog was hit by a passing motorcyclist, neighborhood kids came together to organize a fundraiser to pay for the dog's treatment. (SOURCE: WESH)
By Michelle Meredith
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – Neighborhood kids in Florida pitched in to help an adorable dog recover from a traffic accident.

Stevie the golden retriever is struggling to survive after the accident, but children with big hearts have come to Stevie’s rescue in more ways than one.

Stevie’s Orlando family said she is their pride and joy.

“She’s really smart. She’s very obedient, and she’s just so cute,” Marisol Serrano, Stevie’s owner, said.

In mid-September, Stevie was hit by a motorcycle in front of Serrano’s house.

When Serrano’s daughter came home from work, Stevie ran out of the house and was near the daughter when a motorcyclist drove by, hit Stevie, and then kept going.

“She called the dog, and the dog got up and walked towards her and collapsed,” Serrano said. “The motorcycle just left. She was like, ‘Hey, hey, you just hit my dog.’”

Stevie suffered a punctured lung and fractured ribs. She spent six days in the ICU, but the surgery worked.

“They saved her life … That doctor saved her life,” Serrano said.

Back in the neighborhood, Stevie’s young fan club was working on a plan to help pay for her recovery.

The kids put together an old-fashioned lemonade stand, but they upped the game by posting a QR code for any drive-by donations. They sealed the deal with pictures of the golden retriever wearing her trademark bandanas.

“I felt really bad, so I wanted to help,” Jules, the fundraiser’s organizer, said. “And I told my mom about the idea, and she thought it was a good idea.”

On Sunday, the kids presented Serrano with the money they raised, carefully stuffing it in an envelope. The amount was an impressive $403.

“And when they gave me this money, and they came to the door, I just started crying,” Serrano said.

Stevie is now on the mend and on more prescription medicine than can be counted on one hand, but she’s getting stronger everyday with help from her friends.

Copyright 2023 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple lanes blocked on Capital Circle NE after sewage main break
Multiple lanes blocked on Capital Circle NE after sewage main break
Charges dropped against mother accused in hot car death
‘Tragic case’ : Tallahassee judge dismisses charges against mother accused in hot car death
A Missouri woman is charged with felony assault after allegedly driving away from an argument...
Woman charged after driving for miles with husband on hood, prosecutors say
Katherine Magbanua is back in a Tallahassee courtroom as jury selection begins, she'll be...
Magbanua turns state witness, expected to testify against ex-boyfriend Charlie Adelson in upcoming murder trial
Investigators shared new details Friday that confirm a link between two violent home invasions...
Authorities confirm link between Monday’s violent home invasions

Latest News

Martin “Eric” Barrett, 61, is charged with first degree murder in the death of 74-year-old...
Tallahassee man on trial for roommate’s murder
Trial begins for man accused of 2022 roommate murder
Trial begins for man accused of 2022 roommate murder
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., one of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's harshest critics, answers...
Rep. Matt Gaetz files resolution to oust Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the House
Football Friday Night Winnersville Classic Valdosta Lowndes
Titletown Showdown: Here’s where tickets to the 2023 Winnersville Classic go on sale next week