Norvell addresses Travis’ health, running ability

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) gets tackled by Boston College linebacker Kam...
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) gets tackled by Boston College linebacker Kam Arnold (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)(Mark Stockwell | AP)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:44 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The bye week could not have come at a better time for many Florida State Seminoles.

That includes the one that lines up under center.

A month into the 2023 FSU season, much fan discourse has been made about quarterback Jordan Travis and why the Seminole signal caller hasn’t been using his legs as much this season as he has in years past.

Head Coach Mike Norvell addressed some of these concerns on Monday at his weekly press conference, Norvell was asked if teams have been accounting more for his QB’s running abilities this season. The fourth year head man saying that while teams have certainly taken Travis’ dual-threat ability into account there were a couple times against Clemson that his quarterback could have probably ran for yardage instead of trying for it over the air.

However Norvell is conscious about how his team wants to use Travis as threat on the ground.

“It wasn’t a secret he was playing a little banged up there,” said Norvell of Travis who has been visibly playing through injury since the end of the first half at Boston College. “I thought he showed great toughness and there were some runs we did have with him but we’re also going to be smart with him too. He’s definitely feeling good, the bye week hit at a good time for him and so we’re excited to see him back out there and we’ll see what this gameplan and how this matchup plays out and how they’re accounting for him.”

The ‘Noles return home to Doak Campbell Stadium to face Virginia Tech on Saturday at 3:30 PM.

