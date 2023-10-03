Tell Me Something Good
On-site D-SNAP locations this week for Taylor, Madison, and Jefferson Counties

On-site locations open Oct. 5 - Oct. 7
D-SNAP food assistance program is set to open on-site locations in Madison, Taylor and...
D-SNAP food assistance program is set to open on-site locations in Madison, Taylor and Jefferson County for Hurricane Idalia assistance.(wcjb)
By Jamiya Coleman
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For those living in Taylor, Madison or Jefferson County, Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) will have on-site locations this week for applicants to complete their in-person interviews in order to receive food assistance following Hurricane Idalia, beginning October 5.

D-SNAP provides food assistance for Florida residents impacted by Hurricane Idalia who are not receiving food assistance benefits through the regular Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), according to D-SNAP’s press release.

There will be an on-site location in each county Oct. 5 through Oct. 7 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

The in-person interviews are for individuals that live or work in those areas and have pre-registered, but did not have an opportunity to complete their D-SNAP phone interviews, according to the press release.

Online pre-registration is encouraged before arriving to any of the sites to complete the interview.

For more details regarding the on-site locations, read below:

  • Taylor County: Taylor County Extension Office, located at 203 Forest Park Drive Perry, FL
  • Madison County: 1749 SE Dale Leslie Drive
  • Monticello: Elizabeth Baptist Church, located at 4124 Bassett Dairy Road

To pre-register or for more information, visit https://www.myflfamilies.com/DSNAP.

