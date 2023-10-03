On-site D-SNAP locations this week for Taylor, Madison, and Jefferson Counties

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For those living in Taylor, Madison or Jefferson County, Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) will have on-site locations this week for applicants to complete their in-person interviews in order to receive food assistance following Hurricane Idalia, beginning October 5.

D-SNAP provides food assistance for Florida residents impacted by Hurricane Idalia who are not receiving food assistance benefits through the regular Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), according to D-SNAP’s press release.

There will be an on-site location in each county Oct. 5 through Oct. 7 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

The in-person interviews are for individuals that live or work in those areas and have pre-registered, but did not have an opportunity to complete their D-SNAP phone interviews, according to the press release.

Online pre-registration is encouraged before arriving to any of the sites to complete the interview.

For more details regarding the on-site locations, read below:

Taylor County: Taylor County Extension Office, located at 203 Forest Park Drive Perry, FL

Madison County: 1749 SE Dale Leslie Drive

Monticello: Elizabeth Baptist Church, located at 4124 Bassett Dairy Road

To pre-register or for more information, visit https://www.myflfamilies.com/DSNAP.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.