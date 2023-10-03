Tell Me Something Good
Rattlers set for trip to Baton Rouge to face rival Southern

FILE - A Florida A&M helmet sports the Rattlers logo before an NCAA college football game...
FILE - A Florida A&M helmet sports the Rattlers logo before an NCAA college football game against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022.(AP Photo/Chris Seward, File)
By Alison Posey
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - There aren’t many cross-division games in the SWAC but among them is the storied rivalry between Florida A&M and Southern.

The Rattlers and Jaguars first played in 1941 and now eight decades and a lot of FAMU wins later, the latest edition to rivalry comes this weekend in Baton Rouge.

The Orange and Green enter the contest ranked 16th in the country and leading the SWAC East. The Jags are tied for first with Grambling in the West.

Because it’s inter-divisional the game won’t make or break anyone’s season, but a win would help keep the Rattler on track for their post season goals.

But the game is of course big for bragging rights and given the history of this rivalry there’s a lot on the line. Head coach Willie Simmons knows how important this game is for fans and for his program.

“This is one of the most fierce rivalries in FCS Football,” said Simmons of the over 80 year old series on his Monday Zoom call with the media. “It’s going to be highly contested, a lot of energy and intensity in the game and it’s going to be the team that can manage their emotions the best and execute for 60 minutes that gives themselves the best chance to stay atop the standings. Both teams are sitting on top of their respective divisional standings so there’s a lot at stake.”

The Rattlers will kick off in Louisiana at 7 PM ET with the game being televised on ESPNU.

