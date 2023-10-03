Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Rickards volleyball wins 15th straight game to improve to 15-1 on the season

The Rickards volleyball won their 15th straight game Monday night.
The Rickards volleyball won their 15th straight game Monday night.(Alison Posey/WCTV)
By Alison Posey
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Rickards volleyball team dropped their season opener against Godby, and they haven’t lost since. After Monday night’s win over Port St. Joe, the Raiders are now 15-1 on the season.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple lanes blocked on Capital Circle NE after sewage main break
Multiple lanes blocked on Capital Circle NE after sewage main break
Charges dropped against mother accused in hot car death
‘Tragic case’ : Tallahassee judge dismisses charges against mother accused in hot car death
A Missouri woman is charged with felony assault after allegedly driving away from an argument...
Woman charged after driving for miles with husband on hood, prosecutors say
Katherine Magbanua is back in a Tallahassee courtroom as jury selection begins, she'll be...
Magbanua turns state witness, expected to testify against ex-boyfriend Charlie Adelson in upcoming murder trial
Investigators shared new details Friday that confirm a link between two violent home invasions...
Authorities confirm link between Monday’s violent home invasions

Latest News

The Valwood volleyball hosts the first and second round of the GIAA AAA state tournament on...
Valwood volleyball set to kick off state tournament play Tuesday
FILE - A Florida A&M helmet sports the Rattlers logo before an NCAA college football game...
Rattlers set for trip to Baton Rouge to face rival Southern
Rattlers travel to Baton Rouge to face Southern on Saturday
Rattlers travel to Baton Rouge to face Southern on Saturday
Football Friday Night Winnersville Classic Valdosta Lowndes
Titletown Showdown: Here’s where tickets to the 2023 Winnersville Classic go on sale next week