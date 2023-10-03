Tell Me Something Good
Shot behind the wheel: Tallahassee man on trial for 2019 murder

Testimony is now underway in the robbery and murder trial of 31-year-old Darius Phillips.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Testimony is now underway in the robbery and murder trial of 31-year-old Darius Phillips.

Phillips is accused in the January 6, 2019 murder of Anthony Bell Jr.

Bell was found dead behind the wheel of his car, which was still in drive, in the parking lot of the Greystone Place Apartments on Jackson Bluff Road.

Arrest papers say Phillips arranged to meet Bell there to buy drugs, but when Bell arrived, Phillips shot him and his girlfriend, who was sitting in the front passenger seat. She survived and ran across the street to a gas station where the clerk called 911, arrest papers say.

The shooting happened at about 3:30 p.m. on a Sunday afternoon. Court records say Phillips showed up to work his shift at Burger King less than an hour later. That’s where Tallahassee Police arrested him the next day.

12 jurors and one alternate were selected to hear the case on Monday. Testimony in Phillips’ trial is expected to last two days.

