Something Good - Meet Josie, MCSO’s new K-9!

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This one is a follow-up!

We introduced you to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office newest member last week, a 10-week old blood hound pup!

The sheriff’s office was asking for help picking her name, and it was between Abbie and Josie. The overwhelming winner was Josie!

She will be trained as a scent k-9!

