Tallahassee Police makes second arrest following officer-involved shooting, home invasion on Sandpiper Street

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department announced Tuesday that a second arrest was made in connection to the shooting of an officer and home invasion that took place on Sandpiper Street Sept. 25.

Rahiym Sanders, 26, was located and arrested in Alachua County by TPD Monday, with assistance from the United States Marshal Service, according to the police department.

Investigation revealed that Sanders was the second suspect that entered the home in the 2300 block of Sandpiper Street along with John’Darious Wright, according to TPD.

A responding officer interrupted the targeted home invasion robbery in progress, TPD says, and was shot by Wright before Wright and Sanders both fled the scene. The officer sustained serious injuries, according to the police department.

Sanders was charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, attempted murder, home invasion robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police Chief Lawrence Revell said in the press release that the injured officer has been in good spirits surrounded by family, friends and coworkers. “The injured officer has been through multiple surgeries, and he is now in stable condition,” said Revell. “Thankfully, he is expected to recover.”

TPD says this investigation remains ongoing and additional arrests could be forthcoming.

