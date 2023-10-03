Tallahassee teenage twirler places eighth at World Championships

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee’s Gracyn Holley is one of the best twirlers in the entire world, and she’s just 13 years old. Holley competed in three different events at the World Championships in Liverpool this summer, finishing in 8th place in two baton, and she’s got big dreams for the future.

“My mom twirled for sixteen years competitively, and then she was an FSU majorette,” said Holley, who’s twriling genes run deep.

The Maclay middle schooler soon found herself, addicted to the sport too.

“I just started it, and I just grew to love it.”

And she’s good at it too. A two-time alternate at the World Championships, Holley finally got a chance to compete herself, in not one, not two, but three different events this summer.

“If I would have known six years ago that I would have gone to the World Championship and made top ten, I would have thought that they were crazy for saying that.”

Holley finished top ten in two events, and 11th in the third, competing against athletes from 15 different countries.

“I would have never have thought I could get to that point.”

It’s a testament to her dedication.

“I’ll do five of each routine, and I’ll write down how many drops I have, so I can go back later and say I need to work on this trick, or I need to do this routine again,” she said.

She couldn’t be more proud to represent the Capital City.

“I feel like it’s really special to be one of those twirlers who can go and represent the United States from Tallahassee. There’s not a lot from here. There’s not a lot of twirlers.”

Well, there’s one, and now she’s one of the best in the entire world.

