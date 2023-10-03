Valdosta State women’s basketball adds new talent as they look ahead towards the season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A year after falling in the first round of the NCAA tournament, the Valdosta State women’s basketball team is back, and with some new blood. Head coach Deandra Schrimer said it’s exciting to get this season rolling.

Six newcomers grace this Lady Blazer roster, and the goal? To add some depth, and to stay healthy, two things that bit them down the stretch last year.

Now, it’s just about working to get better as the season tips in just over a month.

“I think for us, the biggest thing we have to look at is our maturity,” she said. “We have two teams that have finished ranked in the top 25 in the nation in our first four games. We’re looking at, okay, we’re going to have really tough competition, how are we going to prepare to be ready to go, and playing at a top 25 level to start off the season.”

November 10th, that’s game one for the Lady Blazers, when they face Eckerd.

