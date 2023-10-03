Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Valdosta State women’s basketball adds new talent as they look ahead towards the season

The Valdosta State women's basketball team added six new faces in the offseason.
The Valdosta State women's basketball team added six new faces in the offseason.(Alison Posey/WCTV)
By Alison Posey
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A year after falling in the first round of the NCAA tournament, the Valdosta State women’s basketball team is back, and with some new blood. Head coach Deandra Schrimer said it’s exciting to get this season rolling.

Six newcomers grace this Lady Blazer roster, and the goal? To add some depth, and to stay healthy, two things that bit them down the stretch last year.

Now, it’s just about working to get better as the season tips in just over a month.

“I think for us, the biggest thing we have to look at is our maturity,” she said. “We have two teams that have finished ranked in the top 25 in the nation in our first four games. We’re looking at, okay, we’re going to have really tough competition, how are we going to prepare to be ready to go, and playing at a top 25 level to start off the season.”

November 10th, that’s game one for the Lady Blazers, when they face Eckerd.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple lanes blocked on Capital Circle NE after sewage main break
Multiple lanes blocked on Capital Circle NE after sewage main break
Charles Culp has been found and arrested in Bonifay, according to Jefferson County Sheriff’s...
Man charged in Jefferson Co. Clerk of Court fraud case reportedly found, arrested after fleeing
Still image from body worn camera footage released by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Man with Tallahassee connections at center of viral arrest video in Jacksonville
Proposal would reduce waiting period on Florida gun sales
The Florida Capitol building and museum in Tallahassee on June 13, 2023.
Tallahassee makes HGTV’s ‘20 best mid-size cities in the United States’

Latest News

Doak Campbell Stadium on June 13, 2023.
FSU adds women’s lacrosse to sports lineup
Women's lacrosse the newest sport for the Seminoles
Women's lacrosse the newest sport for the Seminoles
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) gets tackled by Boston College linebacker Kam...
Norvell addresses Travis’ health, running ability
The Valwood volleyball hosts the first and second round of the GIAA AAA state tournament on...
Valwood volleyball set to kick off state tournament play Tuesday