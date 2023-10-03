Tell Me Something Good
Valwood volleyball set to kick off state tournament play Tuesday

The Valiants are 21-5 this season
The Valwood volleyball hosts the first and second round of the GIAA AAA state tournament on...
The Valwood volleyball hosts the first and second round of the GIAA AAA state tournament on Tuesday.(Alison Posey/WCTV)
By Alison Posey
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - All you have to do is look on the walls inside Valwood’s gym to know just how good the Valiant volleyball team has been over the last few years.

The ladies won back to back state titles in 2020 and 2021. They made the state tournament last year, and they’re back in the running again this season. Valwood is the two seed in the 16-team GIAA AAA state tournament, which starts Tuesday with the Valiants hosting rounds one and two in Hahira.

Head coach Val Gallahan said she feels confident heading in. They face Stratford Academy first, and if they win, they’ll face Brookstone, a team they’ve played twice already this year.

The Valiants are just four wins away from celebrating their third state title in the last four seasons, but to get there, they have to remember to stay in the moment.

“We’ve really focused on trying to improve each practice. Don’t just come in here, spend your time, and go through the motions, let’s actually try to get better at things we saw early in the season,” she said Monday at practice. “I feel like our schedule in the early end really gave us an opportunity to see some of these tougher teams that we’d see later. The goal has been to improve every practice, to focus on the things we can control. I’m excited to see where that pans out.”

Game one for the Valiants is at 4:00. Grace Christian and Georgia Christian are hosting in AA.

