What’s Brewing - Wax and Relax Candle Pouring

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This experience is called “Wax and Relax” for a reason.

You can immerse yourself in the enchanting journey of candle making by Escents of Hue. The experience is filled with warmth, relaxation and artistic expression.

This Saturday, October 7, you can personalize your own candles with natural ingredients and eco-friendly candle wicks.

The event starts at 3 p.m. Essence of Hue is located at the Railroad Square Art District in Tallahassee.

