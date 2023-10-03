Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

You can get a free taco a day for 30 days at Taco Bell – here’s how

For just two days – Oct. 3 and 4 – customers can buy the pass for $10 that will give them one...
For just two days – Oct. 3 and 4 – customers can buy the pass for $10 that will give them one free taco every day for 30 days.(Taco Bell)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - In celebration of National Taco Day on Wednesday, Taco Bell has announced it is bringing back the Taco Lover’s Pass subscription program for a limited time.

For just two days – Oct. 3 and 4 – customers can buy the pass for $10 which will give them one free taco every day for 30 days.

The only catch is that customers must enroll in Taco Bell’s digital rewards program.

Seven different tacos are part of the Taco Lover’s Pass. To get the pass, click here.

Yum Brands, which owns Taco Bell, says app users who enroll in the loyalty program spend 35% more after joining.

As of August, digital orders total $7 billion, or nearly half of Taco Bell’s global sales.

Several other chains are getting in on the action with deals for their customers for National Taco Day, including Moe’s Southwest Grill, Chevy’s Fresh Mex, El Torito and others.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple lanes blocked on Capital Circle NE after sewage main break
Multiple lanes blocked on Capital Circle NE after sewage main break
Charles Culp has been found and arrested in Bonifay, according to Jefferson County Sheriff’s...
Man charged in Jefferson Co. Clerk of Court fraud case reportedly found, arrested after fleeing
Still image from body worn camera footage released by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Man with Tallahassee connections at center of viral arrest video in Jacksonville
Proposal would reduce waiting period on Florida gun sales
The Florida Capitol building and museum in Tallahassee on June 13, 2023.
Tallahassee makes HGTV’s ‘20 best mid-size cities in the United States’

Latest News

According to local media, the bus fell a few meters before crashing close to Mestre’s railway...
A bus crash in a Venice suburb kills at least 21 people
Rahiym Sanders, 26, was located and arrested Monday in Alachua County.
Tallahassee Police makes second arrest following officer-involved shooting, home invasion on Sandpiper Street
FILE - A vial containing 2mg of fentanyl, which will kill a human if ingested into the body, is...
US announces sweeping action against Chinese fentanyl supply chain producers
Vice President Kamala Harris, right, swears in Laphonza Butler, D-Calif., left, to the Senate...
Laphonza Butler sworn in to replace late California Sen. Feinstein, third Black female senator in US history
FILE - Tennessee Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, speaks from the House floor during a special...
‘Tennessee Three’ Democrat sues over expulsion and House rules that temporarily silenced him